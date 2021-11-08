Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.23% of Capital Senior Living worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $2,300.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 305,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,151,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 329,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,898 over the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

