Amundi Takes Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 43.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $3,601,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:PKX opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. POSCO has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.