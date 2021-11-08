Amundi Takes $995,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Amundi bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Amundi owned 0.07% of LTC Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

