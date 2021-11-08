Morgan Stanley Purchases 179,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $56,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $37.95 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

