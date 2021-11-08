AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 275,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165,284 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 452,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

AGCO stock opened at $124.86 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

