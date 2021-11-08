Amundi Acquires New Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Amundi owned about 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

