Amundi Invests $1.30 Million in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Amundi bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162,650 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

SVC stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.