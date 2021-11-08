Stelco (STL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stelco (TSE:STL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$6.30 per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.88 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$893.94 million.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.