Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

