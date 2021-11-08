CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.12.

CF opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CF Industries by 108.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 38.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

