Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

