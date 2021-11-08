Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.25. Neonode has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

