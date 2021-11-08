Amundi Takes $1.59 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

