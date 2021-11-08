Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.78 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of LivaNova worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,858,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,197,000 after buying an additional 162,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,100,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.