Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Conduent worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Conduent by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,925 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.21 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

