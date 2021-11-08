Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 526.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $8,005,000.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $99.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

