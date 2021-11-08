Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

