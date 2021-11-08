Paloma Partners Management Co Has $622,000 Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RCII opened at $43.46 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

