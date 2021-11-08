Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

