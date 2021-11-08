Paloma Partners Management Co Has $630,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

