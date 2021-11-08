20,021 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $32.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

