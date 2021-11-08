Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $563,000 Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $308,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 546.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime stock opened at $287.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,185.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $301.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.33.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

