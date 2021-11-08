Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Target Price to $56.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.