Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.86.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

