Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

KSU stock opened at $308.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $287.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $175.45 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

