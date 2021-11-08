UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of UP Fintech worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

TIGR stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

