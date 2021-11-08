Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 435,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

