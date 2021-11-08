Credit Suisse AG Acquires 88,425 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $39.75 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

