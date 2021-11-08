Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,791 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

USFD stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

