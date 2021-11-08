Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,941 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 129.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $3,142,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $173.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.92. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

