MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.73. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.71.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $388.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.25. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $385.01 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.