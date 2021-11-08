Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.