Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $135.96 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

