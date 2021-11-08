Radware’s (RDWR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDWR. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of RDWR opened at $33.64 on Friday. Radware has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $159,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

