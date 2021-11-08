Federated Hermes Inc. Has $283,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $237.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $241.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $218.25.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.38.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

