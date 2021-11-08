Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $103.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

