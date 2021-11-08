Credit Suisse AG Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

