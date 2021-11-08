Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 642.78 ($8.40).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 608.60 ($7.95) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 613.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 609.13. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

