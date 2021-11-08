Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 630.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Gannett worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $818.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

