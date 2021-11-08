Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETSY. Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.