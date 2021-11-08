Northern Trust Corp Has $19.72 Million Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $97.50 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

