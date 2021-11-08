Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $313.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $313.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average of $296.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

