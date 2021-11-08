Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $160.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

