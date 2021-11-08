Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 348.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 47.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after buying an additional 136,044 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AtriCure by 23.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 507,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after buying an additional 96,010 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,568 shares of company stock worth $1,998,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $87.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.