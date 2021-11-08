PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAR Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 247.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of PAR Technology worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

