KemPharm (KMPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, analysts expect KemPharm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KemPharm by 110.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.