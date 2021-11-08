The Eastern (EML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Get The Eastern alerts:

The Eastern stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The Eastern has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Eastern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of The Eastern worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.