Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 149,602 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the period.

Shares of THS stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

