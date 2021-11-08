Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.26 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Visteon worth $29,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Visteon by 221,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.