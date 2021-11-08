Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,379 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Callon Petroleum worth $30,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

